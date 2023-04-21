Prosecutors zero in on fraud charges in Andrew Gillum Trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former special agent Michael Wiederspahn took the stand Thursday.

In his testimony to prosecutors, he spoke about his role in focusing on the fraud aspect of the case. Adding, during the investigation he would look into Andrew Gillum’s bank statements for any unexplained sources of income. One source being P&P Communications.

Wiederspahn goes on to testify that Andrew Gillum received nearly 130,000 in grants and nearly 78,000 from P&P Communications.

P&P Communications owner is Sharon Lettman-Hicks. She is the co-defendant on this trial being charged with 19 counts including fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and a false statement to the FBI The grants Lettman-Hickman received for her organizations are now being questioned by prosecution.

Prosecutors believe those grants were used to fund Andrew Gillum’s salary at P&P Communications where Gillum served as the vice president.

New world foundation program officer Heeten Kalam took the stand. In his testimony to the prosecution, he spoke about giving a grant of $50,000 to Andrew Gillum’s issue campaign, twice.

Another witness, Gayle Scobell, is a non-profit lawyer for the Open Society Foundation who spoke about donating to Gillum’s super preemption study project. In her testimony to Gillum’s defense team, she found the project and purpose to be legitimate.

