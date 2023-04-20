FBI Agent Evan Hurley testifies about Andrew Gillum's false statement charge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Special Agent Evan Hurley was the last witness to take the stand Wednesday. He is the case agent for this investigation. Hurley is the agent Gillum is being accused of making false statements too. In a recording played in court Hurley asked Gillum if he had received any gifts or trips from Agent Miller to which Gillum said no.

Multiple witnesses took the stand Wednesday. Including Agent Brian Butler. Butler posed as an investor and testified that Marcus Gillum, Andrew Gillum’s brother, asked for $25,000 for support in Andrew’s governor campaign. Butler agreed as long as he received support in later projects. Marcus Gillum agreed.

In agent miller's testimony, he said he also had conversations with Marcus Gillum about the same deal. Though after speaking with Andrew Gillum about the exchange Andrew claimed to know nothing about, it. In Miller's testimony, he admits to feeling lied to by Marcus Gillum who assured Miller an exchange of money for support in future project developments would be okay with Andrew.

Miller also testified that Andrew Gillum never accepted a bribe from him or anyone that he knows of. Also adding Andrew Gillum never discussed Lettman-Hicks' company—P&P communications with him.