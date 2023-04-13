Andrew Gillum's Trial Set to Begin Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s trial is set to start Monday. Today attorneys met with Judge Allen Winsor for a hearing in preparation for the trial.

Gillum’s attorneys appeared quite frustrated with some of the evidence being granted into the case. Things grew tense as the discussion turned towards relevancy of evidence.

One topic that caused a lot of back and forth was the relevancy of a recording brought forth by the plaintiffs. The recording, though not played in today’s hearing, is said to have Andrew Gillum’s brother Marcus admitting to intent of fraud. Gillum’s attorneys then brought into question the recordings relevancy due to the fact Andrew Gillum was not on the recording and Federal rule 8-0-3-3. Rule 8-0-3-3 states ‘statements of intent are admissible to prove the intention carried out by the declarant.’ Judge Winsor asked that a brief was submitted by Gillum’s attorneys, and he would further deliberate the issue.

Gillum’s attorneys also asked for the dismissal of anything related to the ethics committee. Judge Allen denied this request.

As for what’s next, jury members will be selected Monday morning and opening statements are set for Monday afternoon.