A community baby closet brings dignity, choice, and hope to families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A monthly pop-up baby closet is helping parents save money while preserving choice and dignity.

Calvary Chapel opens up their Calvary Kids Closet the first Monday of every month for families to shop for free baby clothes and essentials.



The closet runs entirely on the generosity of the community, fueled by donations of baby clothes, diapers, wipes, and other essential items that growing families rely on.



Normally filling this bag would cost a lot of money, but the first Monday of every month, it is completely free.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Northeast Tallahassee, taking you to a free baby closet.

At a time where inflation is squeezing families budgets, Calvary Chapel is offering families something they say they need the most, real help.

For many mothers, the first Monday of every month is circled on the calendar, a day they know they can find support.

The Calvary kids closet opens its doors to families with children from newborn to 3T completely free of charge.

"It's just a place that people can bring baby donations that are in great condition. We wanted to set it up like a shop, so that it's very dignifying, and people can pick what they want and what they need," Andrea Roberts, Calvary Kids Closet Volunteer

Instead of prepackaged bags, parents are given something often missing during hard times, choice.

"It's definitely helpful, because it's not a lot of people in there. It's not like bombarded with a bunch of people. And also, they do have really cute outfits, and I really like there's some office that I wouldn't find in the store," Geneva Bejesus Wright, said.

For parents like Geneva, the closet offers more than clothes. It offers relief from the growing cost of raising a child.

According to Trusted Care, the average cost of raising a baby can range from $1,100 to more than $2,500, a month.

As little ones outgrow clothes almost every night, families turn to places like this for relief, reassurance and support.

"Well, babies, they grow out of these so fast. So it's just like trying to keep up with it is very hard. And you know, nowadays I did see a few prices it was a little high. But like I said, I think it's great, especially if it's your first time mom," Bejesus Wright said.

The need is why families mark their calendars month after month.

"A lot of the families, they look forward to this, since it's the first Monday of every month, they count on this being open," Roberts said.

The closet runs entirely on community donations, proof that generosity doesn't stop at the door.

"And I do plan on donating as well. So whatever he grows out of, then I can just donate right back, because that's what I do. I donate right back," Bejesus Wright said.

That cycle of giving is what keeps the shelves stocked and hope moving forward.

"A lot of the families that come through, they're hurting and they're going through difficult times, and being able to come to a church or come to a place that their doors are open and we're ready to love on them and ready to help them find a few sweet items and pray with them and encourage them. It's it means something," Roberts said.

Robert says, this is the fourth year the baby closet has served the community, with more items being available each year thanks to community donations.

If you're interested in donating baby clothes or baby items, you can drop them off at the church anytime throughout the week during school hours.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC, 27.

Church Location: 8614 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32309

