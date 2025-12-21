TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra is making world-class holiday entertainment accessible while opening doors for the next generation of musicians.



Families are able to experience a Hollywood-style symphony performance without traveling to major cities, making the arts more accessible.



Local youth with FSU Capital Children's Choir gain hands-on exposure by performing alongside professional musicians.



Watch the video to see how this experience impacted members of FSU's Capital Children's Choir.

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra creates opportunities for the youth

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This holiday season, the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra is bringing your favorite movies to musical life.

I'm Lyric Sloan in college town, showing you how their Hollywood for the Holidays concert is not only making the arts more accessible for local families, it's also opening doors for young musicians, giving them valuable performance experience.

This is the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra's annual seasonal concert, blending iconic movie music with holiday classics to create a cinematic experience for the whole family.

The goal...

"Trying to capture all of the nostalgia and joy and warmth of the season that we feel when we watch our favorite holiday movies," Mary Kelsay, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra Director of Marketing, said.

Instead of traveling hours to major cities, families can now enjoy a professional symphony performance right here in their own community.

"Especially within a region like ours in Tallahassee, normally, you would have to go several hours away to experience this level of artistry, so we're very lucky to have it right here in our hometown," Kelsay said.

But the concert isn't just about entertainment, it's about opportunity. The symphony is also giving local youth hands on exposure by allowing them to perform and work alongside professionals.

"I would say it's preparing us for what it's going to be like, and it's teaching us how different everything is and how it's going to be," Capital Children's Choir Member said.

Two members of FSU Capital Children's Choir, the group that performed with the orchestra, expressed dreams of making music a future career.

"I was extremely excited, because I've never really been on stage in a live performance, so I thought it would be a really nice experience," Capital Children's Choir Member said.

Organizers say experiences like this help inspire the next generation, while strengthening Tallahassee's arts community, making the holidays meaningful, both on and off the stage.

"Community outreach is not only going out and taking in, but also taking in and then going out," Suzanne Rita Byrnes, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra Director.

This is the first time Capital Children's Choir has partnered with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra. Organizers tell me the goal is to inspire, educate and unite the community.

In College Town, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

