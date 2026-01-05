Venezuelan community in Tallahassee responds to Maduro’s capture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Venezuelans gathered in Tallahassee after the U.S. captured leader Nicolás Maduro over the weekend. They expressed mixed emotions about lingering political uncertainty and family members still back home.

Venezuelans gathered at Tom Brown Park Sunday with flags and banners.

Families reflected on years of separation caused by political instability and migration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Venezuelans in Tallahassee gathered at a local park Sunday to celebrate what many are calling a historic moment for their country.

I’m Lyric Sloan in Northeast Tallahassee.

One Venezuelan woman I spoke to believes the capture of Nicolás Maduro will bring relief and reunions with loved ones left behind.

“When we got together, people got there and were like, 'Oh my gosh, we are finally going to see our family. People were crying from emotion," Erika Rojas said.

Music, flags, and embraces filled the park as Venezuelans came together to celebrate a moment many thought they would never see.

“We are celebrating because we are so happy that Maduro is out of Venezuela. We have been asking for this for too many years,” Rojas said.

For years, families say political instability and fear forced millions to flee the country, separating parents from children and loved ones from one another.

“Everybody had to be leaving the country, for all the years, even two to three years ago, and everybody has to leave family behind. Parents died, and kids were not able to get there. This is important because it feels like we are finally getting our country back and will be able to see family. I do not have any family over there but I would like to take my kids to were I was born,” Rojas said.

While the news brings hope, Rojas says she has mixed emotions.

Many Venezuelans are still concerned about the government structure that remains in place and about family members who are still in the country.

“They took Maduro and his wife out of Venezuela, but the people in his board or committee are still there. We are happy he is out, but we feel bad because the country is scared and in a bad situation for everybody that lives there," Rojas said.

Rojas says she knows the process is not finished but believes this moment marks the first step toward freedom.

In Northeast Tallahassee Lyric Sloan ABC 27

