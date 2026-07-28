Bomb squad safely clears suspicious device found near Live Oak intersection

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — Live Oak police say the area is now safe and all road closures have been lifted

Live Oak police say a suspicious device found near the intersection of 2nd Street and Hillman Avenue has been safely secured by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.

The device was taken by the bomb squad for further examination and proper disposal. The area has been deemed safe, and all road closures and restrictions have been lifted.

The Live Oak Police Department thanked Sheriff Chad Scott, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, and the bomb squad for their response in resolving the incident.

Police are reminding the public that if they observe a suspicious item or activity, they should not approach it.

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