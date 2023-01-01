Kendall Brandt joined the ABC 27 team in February 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

Kendall was born and raised in Central Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. Kendall got her start in local broadcast news by anchoring and reporting on-air for North Central Florida's PBS affiliate, WUFT. With WUFT, she traveled to Ft. Myers to be among the first journalists the cover the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. She also interned with WCJB in Gainesville and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

Outside of the newsroom, Kendall enjoys listening to new alternative rock music, playing guitar, exploring the outdoors and getting to know new people.

You can keep up with Kendall's work on Twitter at @kendallbrandttv, on Instagram at @kendall.brandt and by tuning in to ABC 27.