Inspecting your trees now can help prevent storm damage

MIDTOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Tree trunks and limbs that look harmless on a quiet day can become dangerous when heavy rain and strong winds roll in. With hurricane season underway, there are simple steps homeowners can take now to prevent damage if a storm hits.

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Checking your trees now can help prevent storm damage

Timothy Walters, a Board Certified Master Arborist, says visible bulges on a limb can signal hidden decay even when the damage is not obvious from the ground.

"If we were standing here looking at this limb from the ground, it looks like it's just a typical limb, it looks okay, we don't see any decay spots, but if we get up a little bit closer to it, we see this bulge here, look like bat wings coming off the side of it," Walters said. "That is an indication that on the topside of this limb that there is a decay pocket."

Arborists say homeowners should inspect trees ahead of time for warning signs including:

"Cracks, conchs, mushrooms, any kind of fruiting bodies that are around the base of the tree, any dead limbs that you can see up in the tree, which means there's completely zero green leaves on them, and also things that are snapped and broken and hanging previously," Walters said.

Katie Watkins, a Certified Arborist with Miller's Tree Service, said decay pockets are a serious concern.

"There's decay pockets throughout, you have one here, you can stick your finger in it," Watkins said. "These allow water intrusion, also insects, disease. They are more prone to decay through here."

Waiting until a storm approaches can not only cause more issues to a property, but it could also make it more difficult to get help. Tree services are often quickly booked both right before and immediately after a storm.

While tree service can be a big expense for homeowners, arborists say not every damaged tree needs to be removed.

"We'd rather treat that tree before," Watkins said. "We'd rather take a look at it and make sure that it's structurally sound and the best that it can be going into trees going into the hurricane season than have to remove it from your home afterwards."

While no home can be completely storm proof, experts say taking a few minutes to check the trees around your home now can help prevent bigger problems during a weather emergency.

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