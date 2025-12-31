New interim GCHS boys basketball coach looking to turn season around

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County High School named Charles Rittman as interim head basketball coach after the team's 0-9 start to season.



Superintendent Elijah Key announced the coaching change during a meeting with parents, guardians and players.

Charles Rittman says he's working to make changes and turn the team's season around.

Watch the video below to hear why the superintendent says he made the coaching change.

Gadsden County High new interim boys basketball coach speaks on turning season around

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County High School is making another change involving its student athletes.

I’m neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in Havana, sharing why the boys basketball team now has a new coach.

Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key announced the change Monday night during a meeting with parents, guardians, and players.

He says Charles Rittman is stepping in as interim head coach as the program tries to recover after nine straight losses to start the season, according to MaxPreps.

I spoke with Rittman following the meeting. He says he is focused on building connections with the players and changing the direction of the season.

“First of all, you got to know the kids. They ain’t got to know the personality. They care how hard you’re willing to work in order to get better. That’s a question I think will be answered within the next week,” Rittman said.

Rittman also addressed what it would take to turn things around.

“Losing games like they’ve been losing ain’t good for the kids or the parents or the community. I think they’ll be willing to work hard to change some things around,” Rittman said.

Superintendent Key says he’s not happy with the losses, but his concerns extend beyond game results.

“Basketball has been one of those sports where we have excelled in past years. So, the issues that have been on the court and the games that we’ve been losing just called for changes this year,” Key said.

Brian Davis served as the Jaguars’ head coach to start the season.

During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Key argued Davis was thrown into a tough situation, but things needed to change.

This decision also follows a transition for the Jaguar football team. They were banned from the playoffs and lost their head coach earlier this year.

The Jaguars basketball team is scheduled to face FAMU DRS on January 2 at 6:30.

In Havana, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.