Gadsden County Superintendent names new interim GCHS Boys Basketball Head Coach

HAVANA, Fla. — The Gadsden County High School Boys Basketball team now has new leadership.

During a special meeting Monday night, Superintendent Elijah Key said Charles Rittman will lead the team going forward. Rittman says he's been involved with the program since 2005.

Coach Courtney Wester was also there for the meeting and is helping with the transition.

"I just knew it was time for change, and that's what we're doing," Key said.

The GCHS website currently lists Brian Davis as the boys head coach. He succeeded head coach Andrew Moten after the 2024-2025 season, according to MaxPreps.

The changes follow a rough season so far for the Jaguars who have lost 9 straight games to start the season, according to MaxPreps. That includes several losses by more than 40 points.

"We're not known to get beat like that, and it's not going to continue," Key said.

"It's nothing on Mr. Davis. He was just thrown in a bad situation," Superintendent Key said during the meeting. "We're trying to correct this," he added.

During the meeting, the superintendent pointed out recent problems with player attendance.

The shakeup also comes just months after Gadsden County High School's football program was banned from the playoffs and sanctioned by the FHSAA due to registration irregularities.

Those sanctions included a $5,000 fine and a 1-year suspension for former head coach Russell Ellington. Ellington later announced he was leaving GCHS to coach at Savannah State University.

