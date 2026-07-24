DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Locally owned restaurants across Tallahassee are seeing a boost in business during Restaurant Week, but owners say the real measure of success will come after the specials end.

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Tallahassee Restaurant Week draws new diners to local spots, but owners eye long-term loyalty

JoEllen's is one of dozens of restaurants participating in Tallahassee Restaurant Week, using special menus to attract new customers while keeping costs manageable. The restaurant's name honors co-owner Joe Nix's late mother, Ellen, and its menu is rooted in family recipes and history.

Co-owner Teresa Nix says the event comes at the perfect time. Summer is typically a slow season as college students leave town, families travel, and fewer people dine out.

"The menu itself is designed from our regular menu so I think that is part of the whole concept to keep it simple in terms of inventory so we didn't have to go out and purchase you know additional inventory that we don't normally already have," Teresa Nix said.

Tourism Development Council board member and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says local restaurants typically see business drop between 28 and 37 percent during the summer.

"So, there's a tremendous dip in terms of body count, coming through the doors and turnstiles of our local businesses and restaurants," Proctor said.

Visit Tallahassee leaders say Restaurant Week does more than support individual restaurants. They say it also showcases the capital city's food scene, attracts visitors, and generates economic activity for hotels, shops, and other local businesses.

Teresa Nix says JoEllen's has already seen results.

"We've also realized a 13% increase from the week prior to restaurant week so I would venture to say that although some people are coming for restaurant week I think they are also coming and ordering off of our regular menu as well," she said.

That early increase is encouraging, Teresa Nix said. Now the real test is whether those first-time customers return after Restaurant Week ends.

Restaurant Week continues through Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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