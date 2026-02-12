Tallahassee mural project sparks ethics complaint over funding concerns

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A $30,000 mural project behind SOMO Walls has secured funding, but the approval process is now under scrutiny after a former Tallahassee mayor filed an ethics complaint against the property owner.

Dorothy Inman-Johnson, former mayor of Tallahassee, filed the complaint against SOMO Walls owner Bugra Demirel, alleging he violated conflict of interest laws while serving on the Greater Frenchtown Southside Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

"The ethics complaint was filed because I felt he violated the conflict-of-interest law. He serves on the Citizens Advisory Committee,” Inman-Johnson said.

ABC 27 has previously reported that Demirel has received CRA funding in the past.

However, Demirel notes that he did not file the application for the mural project. The non-profit Knight Creative Communities Institute submitted the application with Demirel listed only as a project partner, being the property owner of SOMO Walls.

Inman-Johnson also claims that Demirel engaged in project discussion during the Citizens’ Advisory Committee meeting on Jan. 12.

As a member of the committee, Demirel says he recused himself from discussion and voting, according to committee bylaws.

The committee has powers to advise and recommend strategies the Community Redevelopment Agency should implement and support for the neighborhood.

However, only the CRA board, made up of the mayor and city commission, has the authority to grant funding.

In this case, Demirel matched the CRA's funding with $30,000 of his own private investment.

In a statement, Demirel defended the project investment.

"Our project on South Monroe street has a strong track record of quality execution. We're proud to contribute $30,000 toward this impactful KCCI project that enhances public space, supports the community and drives tourism dollars to the Southside. While others stand on the sidelines and throw rocks, we're focused on building things that matter." Bugra Demirel

Inman-Johnson took ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith around Frenchtown, saying her goal isn't to stop the art but to see the money invested into crucial infrastructure for neighborhoods instead of large commercial projects.

"Frenchtown and the Southside are not getting their fair share because when you look around at what it looks like in Frenchtown, and you look at where they have been spending the Frenchtown Southside CRA dollars, it's been for businesspeople," Inman-Johnson said.

Now that the complaint is filed, the City of Tallahassee’s Ethics Office will determine whether the complaint is valid and move forward with an investigation phase from there.

Meanwhile, KCCI has released a call for artists for the murals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

