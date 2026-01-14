TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Knight Creative Communities Institute received preliminary approval of its $30,000 grant request for a large-scale mural at SOMO Walls, but it’s awaiting one final approval from the CRA Board.



The Knight Creative Communities Institute has initial approval for a $30,000 grant to pay local artists to paint eight shipping containers, creating a 2,700 square-foot public art space at SOMO Walls.

The Community Redevelopment Agency Board rescheduled its meeting for Jan. 28 at 9 a.m., but it’s unclear if the grant will be on the agenda for that meeting.

Watch the video below to learn what steps KCCI will take if they get approval.

Tallahassee KCCI discusses next steps following approval of $30K grant for large-scale mural project

The Knight Creative Communities Institute is trying to bring more art like this into the community but on a much larger scale here on these shipping containers.

I’m Brieanna Smith in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Now, after a $30,000 dollar grant received approval this week, they’re one step closer to executing their plans.

It’s not official yet, but the Knight Creative Communities Institute’s dream of a large-scale mural is closer to fruition.

We were there on Monday as the Greater Frenchtown-Southside Citizen’s Advisory Committee approved the KCCI’s request for $30,000.

That money could pay local artists to paint these eight shipping containers and create a 2,700 square-foot public art space.

The approval did not come without controversy.

“He has already received from the CRA $1.5 million,” a neighbor said at the meeting Monday.

Neighbors questioned whether the grant was the best use for public dollars.

Others called for more community input into the designs and planning.

But Monday was just the initial approval.

The Community Redevelopment Agency still needs to approve the money.

KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch says that decision could come down as soon as February during the next CRA board meeting.

“If that approval is given at that meeting, that's when KCCI would start community engagement processes, issue a call for artists, and start the timeline for completion of this project,” she said.

Couch believes that the installation will benefit the local economy and increase visibility, and for this new project, the landowner of SOMO Walls plans to match the $30,000 grant.

Couch says they say if they get approval from the CRA board, the murals could be completed within six to eight months.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27

