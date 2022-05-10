Millions of dollars in economic expansion coming to Tallahassee's Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "They're finding minority-owned business to engage with."

Community Redevelopment Agency Director, Stephen Cox, says he's glad to see developers working with Southside leaders to re-invent the neighborhood.

ABC 27 was there when the SoMo Walls project broke ground back in April.

Developer, Bugra Demirel, says their original plan was to rehab old buildings on South Monroe Street to bring their vision to life.

"The purposes of the funds are not changing the only thing that is changing is we are switching from renovation to new construction."

Construction that will bring all new buildings to this area.

Along with that idea, the CRA will invest $776,000 to pay for sidewalks, landscaping, parking, lighting, and underground utilities.

Previous reports show the redevelopment could lead to $16 million of economic output on the Southside.

Cox explained how, "They're trying to hire within the community, they're utilizing TEMPO graduates if possible, so we really try to make sure that the jobs stay in the community as well as make sure the dollars stay and circulate multiple times in the community."

Monday, the committee also recommended a new mixed-use development project called JVP Lofts.

CRA will put up $346,000 to help pay for this.

Developer, Kenneth Jones, says it will target young professionals at the proposed space on All Saints Street. The plan is to build 5 residential lofts, a kitchenette, an exterior dining patio, and a multipurpose studio which will be open for nonprofit organizations to use.

"They will have space that they can use whether it's for arts, financial literacy, fundraisers."

Monday night's recommendations will go to the CRA Board for their final approval at the next meeting on June 23rd.

The SoMo Walls project is expected to be complete by October of this year. JVP Lofts is set to open by August 2023.

Monday night, the committee also recommended $213,000 go to expanding and remodeling Earley’s Kitchen on South Monroe Street.