NEW TODAY: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare set to become FSU Health after finalizing negotiations

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will become FSU Health.

TMH and Florida State University have finalized an agreement to create an integrated academic health system, according to a news release Wednesday.

More video of the agreement signing

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare set to become FSU Health after finalizing negotiations

“Through FSU Health, with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as its clinical anchor, Florida State University is bringing together the people, expertise and resources needed to improve lives, expand access to advanced care and create new opportunities for medical education and research across North Florida and beyond,” FSU President Richard McCullough said.

Mark O’Bryant, Chief Executive Officer of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said, "For nearly 80 years, TMH has grown alongside this community, always looking for new ways to bring better care closer to home. Our work with FSU, including the academic medical center strategy we developed together in 2021, has created an opportunity to build on that legacy in ways we could not achieve alone. Our patients, physicians, advanced practice providers and colleagues can expect the same commitment to exceptional, compassionate care, strengthened by new opportunities to advance medicine, educate future healthcare professionals and bring more specialized care and innovation closer to home.”

The deal comes after more than a year of discussions between Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University. On March 11, the Tallahassee City Commission approved the transfer of assets in a 3-2 vote.

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