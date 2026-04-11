FSU, City of Tallahassee complete transfer of hospital assets

The City of Tallahassee has legally transferred all city-owned hospital assets of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University. The transfer marks another step toward the creation of FSU Health.

Florida State made the announcement Friday evening.

FSU President Richard McCullough says the partnership between TMH and FSU will "[expand] clinical care, research and medical education in North Florida.”

In the announcement, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey also said, in part, "With the future of FSU Health now solidified, our community is poised to play a leading role in advancing medicine while elevating the care available to our residents."

The school also commented on the nature of the transfer, saying:

"Leaders have emphasized that TMH’s longstanding mission remains unchanged, including its commitment to serve all patients. Deed restrictions approved by the city require the continuation of charity care and ensure the property remains a hospital."

Tallahassee's city commission voted to transfer the hospital to Florida State back in March. Florida's Board of Governors later approved the transfer.

The transfer has not been without pushback. Local leaders and community members have shared concerns about a lack of clarity regarding the details of the transfer.

"I think that we need to move away from the prospect of acting in good faith, especially as a local government," Delaitre Hollinger said following the City vote back in March.

Following the signing of the transfer agreement, the University has 90 days to inspect the property. Closing will take place 60 days after that.

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