DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — With thousands of movies available at the tap of a button, some Tallahassee residents are still choosing to gather in a theater to watch independent films, and the reason goes beyond the movies themselves.

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Tallahassee Film Society screens films you won't find anywhere else

For the past 26 years, the Tallahassee Film Society has made it its mission to bring independent films to the capital city.

Stories that never make it to mainstream movie theaters and others that never land on a streaming service.

"And we're showing a product that you can't also find on streaming many times," John Fraser, Tallahassee Film Society President and Co-founder, said.

This weekend, that mission brought the film Trains, a found footage documentary made entirely from archival film that offers a glimpse into the hopes, struggles, and everyday lives of people across 20th-century Europe, to Tallahassee.

For Steve Urse, a member of the film society, discovering films like this is what keeps him coming back.

"They're advertising movies that I would not know about," Urse, said.

Urse said the films don't just introduce him to new stories; they also introduce him to new ways of seeing the world.

"We learn to appreciate other cultures, other people who are dramatically different for us," Urse said.

The Tallahassee Film Society hosts screenings every Saturday and Sunday at the Challenger Learning Center. Organizers say every showing is open to the public, giving the community a chance to experience films that might otherwise never reach Tallahassee audiences.

Many of the films feature underrepresented cultures, traditions, and perspectives, giving audiences the opportunity to connect with stories they might not otherwise experience.

The Film Society's next major event, the annual Cat Video Fest, begins August 8. The two-week event will feature a variety of cat-themed films.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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