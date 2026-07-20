DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A monthly Tallahassee ADHD support group is giving families a place to connect, share struggles, and learn practical strategies from others who understand.

Every family has a routine. For Christian Normandy and Leonela Salcedo even the simplest parts of the day can take extra patience, extra time, and extra understanding.

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Tallahassee ADHD support group helps families find community and resources

"It's a battle. It's a negotiation. It's a process that can be very, very draining," Normandy said.

After searching for support, the couple attended their first Tallahassee ADHD support group meeting, hoping to find something they hadn't found before.

"For support, resources, maybe some other parents that we could confide in that are dealing with the similar daily struggles that we as parents and our son faces as well, "Normandy said.

It's a feeling organizer Cynthia Covington says she's heard from countless families over the years.

After working in education and healthcare, Covington noticed many parents felt overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure where to turn.

That inspired her to create a space where families can connect with others who truly understand.

"Getting encouragement, realizing that this is an actual condition, and it's not just a lack of motivation, and I think it's been very beneficial for the young people to come and to hear the adults talking about strategies and different ways of coping," Covington said

Beyond sharing resources, the group also works to challenge common misconceptions about ADHD by bringing in guest speakers who offer education and practical strategies.

For families that want to stay up to date with the support group, they have a Facebook page that can be found here.

Their next meeting will be Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at the Leroy Collins Leon County Main Public Library.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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