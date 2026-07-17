DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Restaurant Week has officially kicked off, putting local restaurants in the spotlight for 10 days of dining deals and culinary discovery.

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Restaurant Week kicks off featuring over 25 local restaurants

From breakfast to lunch to dinner, residents can choose from more than 25 participating restaurants that have hand-picked their best dishes and placed them on a prix-fixe menu. No tickets are required — diners simply show up at the restaurant of their choice.

Kerri Post, Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee), said the event is an opportunity for diners to explore the city's growing culinary scene.

"This is the time to try a new restaurant, the next 10 days. You're getting value, but you're also getting exposed to some of the incredible culinary talent."

The event also shines a light on the chefs whose passion and creativity continue to shape Tallahassee's food scene.

Blake Shine, Executive Chef at Hayward House, said the chance to cook for a wide range of people is meaningful.

"To get to cook for people from all different walks of life, politicians to students to people from our local community, it means everything."

Restaurant Week runs through July 26. With dozens of restaurants joining in, there is sure to be something to satisfy any craving. Click here for a full list of restaurants and menus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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