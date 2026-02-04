Property tax reform bills advance as homeowners weigh options

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As property tax reform bills continue moving through the Florida House, homeowners are closely watching which measures they want to support.

House Joint Resolution 203 has passed all committees and is now available for action on the House floor. The legislation would increase non-school tax exemptions by $100,000 each year for the next 10 years, with the goal of completely exempting homestead properties from all non-school property taxes by 2037.

"What I like about this is it's going to force local governments to become much more efficient," said David West, a Florida homeowner who supports the bill.

The potential impact on local budgets would be significant. Leon County has noted that passing HJR 203 would reduce the county budget by $43 million. More than 50% of Leon County's budget comes from property taxes.

Dr. Akin Akinyemi, Leon County's Property Tax appraiser, said his office is monitoring which bills gain the most support.

"For this particular issue, we have not taken any position, other than to privately talk to people that we know individually to kind of advise them and let them know," Akinyemi said.

He explained that any cuts to property taxes would not affect their work valuing properties in the county. If property tax reform does occur, Akinyemi said HJR 203 would be the most realistic option because it would give counties time to plan for the changes.

It remains unclear which bills will make it to the November ballot. Any reform measure must receive a 60% approval rate from voters to pass.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

