COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County staff warned about the impacts of property tax reform on County services.



Advocates in favor of reform have noted that the goal is to improve affordability for Floridians.

Leon County Commissioners said they want to look at marketing options to highlight the impacts of these possible cuts; other Commissioners said they wanted to look into where relief could be provided for neighbors.

Watch the video below for a breakdown of the discussions, potential impacts, and next steps.

"FISCAL CRISIS BY DESIGN:" Leon Co. shares concerns about impacts of potential property tax cuts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Up to 40% of the Leon County's property tax revenue could be cut depending on what, if any, bills pass during this session to eliminate property taxes. I'm Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Leon County staff shared concerns about how cutting property taxes could drastically hinder county services like traffic safety work, EMS response times, libraries. County Commissioners shared strategy ideas on how to respond to these possible cuts.

"A fiscal crisis by design", that's how Leon County staff are describing the impacts of the legislative bills working to eliminate property taxes.

These bills include HB 201, which would eliminate non-school homestead property taxes and decrease Leon County Property Tax Revenue by 40%.

"These proposals, at a minimum, would hinder the County budget and the services we provide," said Nicki Hatch, Assistant to the County Administrator for Legislative and Strategic Initiatives. "The most severe proposals threaten functionality of County Government as we know it."

The main goal for legislators proposing property tax cuts has been affordability for Floridians.

Yet, County staff says these proposals prevent reduction of funds for law enforcement, which takes up about half of the County's budget. That leaves about $105 million. The County says HB 201 would reduce that number by $93 million that the County uses to fund essential services like road projects and libraries.

Any of these proposals, if passed, would need 60% voter approval in November.

Leon County Commissioners shared their concerns about these impacts, with some, like Commissioner Bill Proctor, wanting to take legal action, with others wanting to lean on new marketing to emphasize to constituents how these services would be impacted, like this example from the Florida Association of Counties.

"Showing the value that we are to our citizens, such as they'll fight for us, while we're fighting for ourselves," said Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

Leon County Chairman Christian Caban says he recognizes the affordability crisis.

Other Commissioners, including Caban, did say they would like to take a look at possible relief and where that could occur.

"If folks are feeling like the affordability crisis is real and it's tied to property taxes, I think it's our job to listen and look at ways where we can cut back on spending," said Caban.

County staff did say the next step is they will bring back ideas to the Board at their budget meeting in April, with a more concrete look at impacts and how they can respond to potential cuts once they have a clearer idea of what could be on the ballot in November.

In College Town, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

