DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce has launched a free, online AI-powered tool designed to help create and grow businesses across the Big Bend region.

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New AI tool from Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce aims to boost Big Bend economy

Called the Capital Region Business Concierge, the resource serves as a road map for entrepreneurs starting new businesses, existing businesses looking to expand, and outside companies considering relocating to the region.

Chair Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet says that the chamber officially launched the tool during its and Tallahassee State College’s 2026 AI Innovations Summit.

“We're going to make it more efficient and easy to do business in the community,” he said. “I also think the system, which is learning, we're going to be able to have really rich data.”

The tool uses data — including industry type, business size, timelines, and goals — to generate a personalized action plan. It then identifies who to contact and points users to available resources and programs.

According to the website, the tool is designed to drive economic development, create high-paying jobs, and enhance the region's quality of life.

“We want to improve our schools. We want to improve infrastructure. We definitely need to improve the crime situation. My approach and the approach of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is through a strong private sector, through strong economic development, and making sure people have fair opportunities for great jobs,” Gonzalez Loumiet said.

He says they have already received positive feedback with the site racking up more than 1,000 page views within the first 24 hours of launching.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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