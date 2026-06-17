COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Tallahassee's second annual AI Innovations Summit drew leaders and educators to TSC on Tuesday.

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Tallahassee leaders and educators gather for AI Innovations Summit at Tallahassee State College

Business leaders, educators, and government officials filled Tallahassee State College on Tuesday for the second annual AI Innovations Summit, focused on helping organizations and individuals understand how artificial intelligence is changing industries while encouraging responsible and ethical use of the technology.

Former astronaut Winston Scott delivered the keynote address, challenging attendees to think about humanity's role in shaping AI's future.

"I am amazed at how AI has descended upon us and how every day it continues to grow, to evolve, and to assert itself on our lives," Scott said.

Held in partnership with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the event brought together attendees for expert presentations, demonstrations and discussions on how AI can be applied across workplaces and classrooms.

The summit also served as an opportunity for Tallahassee State College to showcase campus innovation, including the unveiling of Go2, an AI-powered robotic dog mascot for its Innovation Hub.

Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet, chair of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, said the event is about more than technology — it's about community.

"What I hope they take away is hope that it doesn't matter who you are, right there are places like this that are safe places where you can learn, you can discuss whether a data center is good or bad. It doesn't matter, right, and I think honestly, like to unify the community, and it's putting Tallahassee on the map," Gonzalez Loumiet said. "I love college football. I love the fact that the state government is here, but we have more than that. This is an example of what we're gonna see more of our community,"

Tallahassee State College President Dr. Jim Murdaugh said the summit strengthens the connection between students and the broader community.

"For us to help students learn AI literacy and fluency and then leave us to go to work somewhere," Murdaugh said. "It's critically important that people also have an interest in AI. Also understand the potential is to have AI help their productivity of their profitability,"

Leon County School Board Chair Dr. Marcus Nicolas said he hopes the summit's lessons reach students and teachers across the county.

"I'm excited about today's innovation summit," Nicolas said. "I'm looking forward to the session specifically called AI in the classroom. What kind of innovations in best practices that we can bring from this session to our teachers and students in Leon County schools, I'm really excited and looking forward to that."

Organizers say the goal is to ensure Tallahassee's workforce and students are prepared as artificial intelligence becomes more common in everyday life.

The AI Innovations Summit continues on Wednesday with additional panels, demonstrations, and discussions focused on innovation, ethics, and workforce development.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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