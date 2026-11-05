DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Neighbors are coming to the new city commission with expectations — looking to it to deliver on issues ranging from public safety, gun violence, infrastructure improvements and environmental protection to affordability.

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Mayor-elect and commissioners outline goals as Tallahassee's reshaped city commission prepares to serve

As Mayor-elect Jeremy Matlow steps into his role, he recognizes the shift that will happen under the new leadership.

“I think it's going to be a lot more work intensive. I think we're going to schedule a lot more meetings,” Matlow said.

While commission goals are vague right now, he said he is focused on targeting the poverty rate, reducing utility bills and investing in infrastructure improvements like roads.

“We're going to do deep dives into neighborhood issues, the things that we've heard over the years where we don't see improvements and infrastructure on the south side of town, reducing expenses,” he said.

Commissioner-elect Dianne Williams-Cox, who is entering her third term in Seat Five, told me her focus remains on public safety, increasing the housing inventory and improving infrastructure.

I asked her how this term will be different.

"I think that I will continue to listen, I will continue to learn and continue to lead. There were situations where I took a position, but when I learned more about what was involved, I began to realize that I needed to change positions, so I'm open to that, you know, that's growing, and I intend to do that when necessary," Williams-Cox said.

Commissioner-elect PJ Perez is the newest face in the mix, running on affordability, neighborhood improvements and tackling urban sprawl.

I wasn't able to reach him for an interview.

He talked to ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney after his win Tuesday.

"I'm not someone that has a political background. I'm just a teacher, and I just appreciate being able to connect with people and bring communities together and that's always been my focus since I graduated from Florida State,” Perez said. “I'm just here to be a conduit for the residents of Tallahassee.”

This new commission will officially take their seats during the city commission's reorganization meeting on November 16.

Two days later on Nov. 18, they'll meet for their first regular meeting as a new commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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