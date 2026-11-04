DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — P.J. Perez will be Tallahassee's next city commissioner in Seat 3.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

P-J Perez wins Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3, pledges to amplify forgotten neighborhoods

After his win, Perez said he wants to make sure neighbors who feel forgotten have a voice at City Hall.

With all 80 precincts reporting, Perez won just over 64% of the vote — finishing more than 19,000 votes ahead of Tom Derzypolski.

Perez told me he's grateful for the opportunity, and he wants to bring more attention and resources to neighborhoods he said have seen too little investment.

"Be a mouthpiece for the residents of Tallahassee, especially those who have been long forgotten. I'm excited to give them a bit of amplification. I think a lot of our neighborhoods have been disinvested, and I'm excited to try to bring a good service to the communities," Perez said.

Supporters packed his joint watch party with Jeremy Matlow and Dot Inman-Johnson.

"I think this is awesome the PJ has won this race. This is a new day for Tallahassee," Dr. Sandra Allen, a neighbor, said.

Perez will take over the seat Matlow is leaving, giving him a vote on city spending and the neighborhood services he campaigned to improve.

His win comes as Leon County breaks its voter turnout record for a gubernatorial general election, surpassing the mark set in 2018.

All 80 precincts have reported, but the results remain unofficial until certification.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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