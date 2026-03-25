Local leaders send letter to State Reps. and Agencies to further investigation into "forever chemicals"

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Wednesday, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow sent a letter to state representatives and agencies including Rep. Jason Shof, Rep. Gallop Franklin, Rep. Allison Tant, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the Florida Department Of Health.

The letter reads in part that they're looking to "request further review on the presence of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water in the south of Leon County, particularly in an area called Woodville."

That's following data distributed to the Commissioners by Dr. Ron Saff and Professor Donald Axelrad that said about 25% of Woodville residents are dealing with elevated levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals" in their drinking water.

In the letter, they're asking for assistance with the following:

Notifying the 1,000+ private well owners of PFAS Testing of the private wells Providing water filters to affected residents, and Identifying primary sources of contamination."

The letter comes after scientists recently warned the community about the presence of PFAS in water, citing data from investigations they've carried out that they say show elevated levels of PFAS in well water in Woodville.

ABC 27 has reached out to the lawmakers and agencies included in the letter for comment on this issue. We will update this article as we receive any comments.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor Letter regarding PFAS levels

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor Letter regarding PFAS levels

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