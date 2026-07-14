DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Dozens of residents turned out to oppose a proposal that would expand automated license plate reader technology — commonly known as Flock cameras — in Leon County.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County commissioners delay vote on $1.6M Flock camera grant after public opposition

For nearly two hours, residents used public comment to urge commissioners to reject a $1.6 million state Homeland Security grant that would help expand the technology.

According to the agenda, the state Homeland Security grant would be awarded to the Leon County Sheriff's Office. The funding would support specialized training, law enforcement equipment, intelligence sharing and the expansion of automated license plate reader technology.

"What happens when powerful tools are introduced without transparency oversight, and accountability?" one resident said.

Another resident pushed back on the scope of the proposal.

"The blanket or county to blanket our community with AI translated video surveillance is a gross invasion of my privacy," the resident said.

After hearing from the public, commissioners pulled the consent item for further discussion and agreed to delay action. Commissioners said they want more time to research the proposal before making a decision.

Commission Chairman Christian Caban addressed the crowd directly.

"I hear you and we hear you in regards to how you all feel I want to make that very clear I can't speak for my colleagues, but I can say typically this board takes a position where everyone feels heard," Caban said.

The item is now expected to return to the commission in September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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