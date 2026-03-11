Florida lawmakers pass bill banning DEI initiatives in local governments

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The GOP supermajority in the Florida legislature passed a controversial bill banning diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in local government.

The measure now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SB 1134 would prohibit cities and counties from funding or promoting DEI programs, eliminate DEI offices and staff, void existing policies tied to those efforts, and even allow residents to sue local governments that violate the ban.

Republican supporters say the legislation stops taxpayer dollars from funding what they view as ideological programs or preferential treatment based on race, gender, or identity.

Democrats and other critics argue it’s a sweeping state overreach that strips local governments of control and could dismantle programs aimed at addressing discrimination or expanding opportunity. They consider it a part of a broader push by DeSantis and GOP lawmakers to eliminate DEI initiatives across Florida institutions.

Equality Florida responded to the bill's passage saying in part:

The legislation is designed to intimidate cities and counties that celebrate and support the diverse communities they serve. Written in broad and ambiguous language, the bill is the most extreme of its kind in the country, creating confusion and fear for local governments that recognize LGBTQ residents and other communities that contribute to the strength and vibrancy of Florida’s cities.



The bill advanced after a highly contentious legislative process that exposed its broad application and sweeping penalties for a perceived violation. Local elected leaders from across Florida - including mayors, commissioners, and county officials - stood alongside thousands of residents to oppose the legislation and warn lawmakers about the harm it would cause to their communities.

If DeSantis signs, the legislation takes effect January 1, 2027.

