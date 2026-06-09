Leon Co. Commission to discuss issues, including millage increase for teachers and the outcome of state budget

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Commissioners will meet Tuesday for their meeting to discuss a variety of issues. These include money for teacher salary increases, the impacts of anti-DEI legislation, and the outcome of the State budget.

Per the agenda, Commissioners will discuss adding a millage increase to November's ballot following approval by the Leon County School Board. Per the County this action is "procedural rather than an endorsement". The County's full statement reads:

Commissioners will consider a resolution to place a Leon County Schools operating millage referendum on the 2026 ballot. The proposed one-mill levy was requested by the Leon County School Board to fund school operations. State law requires the County Commission to place school millage questions before voters, and the Board's action is procedural rather than an endorsement. Leon County

Additionally, commissioners will receive an update about the outcome of the state budget. While this was recently passed by the House and Senate, it still needs approval by Governor Ron DeSantis, who has the ability to veto items.

Right now, per the agenda, Leon County has been allocated $3 million. This will be divided:



$1.5 million - to expand sewer systems in Woodville

$750,000 for backup generators at County buildings like libraries and community centers

$500,000 to add resiliency upgrades to the County's public works building

$250,000 to up security at the County Courthouse

Per the agenda, the County also worked with organizations to pull down state funds. Farm Share has been awarded $7 million, and Second Harvest of the Big Bend has been awarded $2 million.

Commissioners will also hold the first and only public hearing to repeal parts of the Minority, Women, & Small Business Enterprise Program, following the signing of SB 1134 that prevents local governments from enacting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies.

The agenda reads: "Repeal of the Purchasing and MWBE Ordinance, combined with the inclusion of new certification requirements and the suspension of MWBE policies related to new solicitations and contracts, are necessary to initiate the County’s compliance efforts related to SB 1134 and reduce potential legal exposure associated with maintaining policies or programs that may conflict with the law."

With the commission's approval, the County would repeal the gender and race-defining programs; however, the agenda also adds "the repeal of the Purchasing and MWBE Ordinance will not impact the County's continued support for small businesses through race- and gender-neutral programs and initiatives permitted under state law.”

At the last Commission meeting in May, the County did vote in favor of asking staff to look into potential legal routes for challenging SB 1134. According to the agenda, any information on this will be brought back to the commissioners at a later date.

ABC 27 will be at the County Commission meeting and will bring you updates on these issues.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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