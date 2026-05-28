Leon County School Board approves property tax increase plan to fund teacher pay and school programs

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County School Board members voted to put a 1-mill property tax increase on the November ballot. The tax hike could help fund teacher salaries, school safety, arts, and athletic programs.

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Lentheus Chaney Leon County School Board Meeting

Leon County voters could soon decide whether they want to pay more in property taxes to help the school district fund its staff and programs.

Tuesday, school board members approved a resolution to place a 1-mill property tax referendum on the November ballot. The resolution passed in a 4-to-1 vote after public comment and extensive board discussion.

Alva Smith, a school board member who voted in favor, said:

"I want our teachers to be paid more and while it's not happening the way that I wish it would happen, I am willing to put this on the ballot and allow our community to make that decision," Smith said.

The proposed measure would authorize the district to levy an additional 1-mill property tax from July 1, 2027 through June 30, 2031. District documents say the money would help recruit and retain teachers and staff, improve school safety, and support arts and athletic programs.

Several teachers spoke in favor of the measure during public comment.

One teacher said, "I myself work a second job and it's a very common thing these days in Leon County for teachers to have to take on a second job just to afford to stay in the classroom."

Board member Laurie Lawson Cox voted against the referendum, saying now is not the right time to increase taxes on families already feeling economic pressure.

"I just feel like that right now is not the right time to ask our taxpayers for more money. I don't think the timing is right to do this," Lawson Cox said.

Not everyone in the community supports the proposal. Homeowner David West says he plans to vote no and hopes other residents do the same.

"In this economy, every person in Tallahassee is having to do more with less prices of gas are going up. That means all of our groceries cost more everything cost more and now they want to tax us more? No," West said.

The referendum would still require approval from Leon County voters in November before the tax could take effect. It now heads to the Leon County Commission before it can officially be placed on the November 2026 ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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