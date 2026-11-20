DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee City Commission's split vote Wednesday to terminate former City Manager Karen Jumonville's contract now exposes the city to possible litigation — and raises the question of how the city will move forward.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Legal questions mount after Tallahassee's split vote to oust City Manager Karen Jumonville from the role

Her contract required a two-thirds vote, or four votes, to fire her.

That clause defies typical city manager contracts, including former City Manager Reese Goad's, which I received through a public records request in September.

City Attorney Amy Toman said the supermajority provision may conflict with the city's governing documents but sees an argument for the other side.

"I do think there is an argument that the supermajority provision violates the Charter and the Code primarily because historically the Charter has been interpreted to require a 3-2 rather than any other kind of majority. I also at the time did say and still believe that there is an argument for the other side, which is that that it may be permissible because the Charter is silent as to that particular provision," Toman said.

The city’s Code of Ordinances says the city manager "shall hold office at the pleasure of the city commission" — a sticking point for Mayor Jeremy Matlow.

"It's not personal. It's not about the long tenure of work performance at different areas, but it is a position that serves at the pleasure of the city commission that needs to be founded on trust and respect, and we don't have that," Matlow said.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox voted no, saying the vote could come at the cost of taxpayers.

"if that is not what the city of Tallahassee wants and not what the city of Tallahassee needs, then I wish Dr. Jumonville find a place where people will value commitment, loyalty, and consistency to move their city forward," Williams-Cox said.

Jumonville's attorney sent me a statement saying, "We are currently evaluating Dr. Jumonville's options and next steps."

As of now, she will get 20 weeks of severance pay.

Based on her $317,000 salary, that's close to $122,000. She has since been removed from the city's organizational chart.

Meanwhile, Lou Norvell is in her place. He was sworn in Wednesday as the interim city manager.

According to his online bio, he has been with the city of Tallahassee since 2010 as a senior assistant city attorney and deputy city attorney.

The webpage states he "provided legal counsel, governance support and representation for the municipal operations and leadership of the city."

I tried reaching out to Mayor Matlow's aide for his outlook on the city, risks taxpayers may face and a gameplan for a new city manager search but couldn’t get an interview scheduled.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

