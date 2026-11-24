DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Members of the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance gathered outside City Hall Tuesday, responding directly to push back from state leaders as city commissioners plan to re-evaluate the city's 287(g) agreement.

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Immigrant rights groups defend Tallahassee's legal right to exit 287(g) agreement with ICE, cite statute

The group argues that exiting the agreement — which allows local officers to perform immigration enforcement duties under the supervision of ICE — is legal.

To support its position, TIRA points to Florida Statute 908.11, which says only the sheriff or chief correctional officer operating a county detention facility must sign the agreement.

The group is demanding the city file a lawsuit against the state to solidify what it says is the city's right to exit.

The response comes as state leaders have issued warnings. Governor-elect Byron Donalds has warned that Florida won't become a sanctuary state.

Attorney General James Uthmeier warned that exiting could signal sanctuary status and has previously said elected officials could be removed from office.

"Byron Donaldson and James Uthmeier must end their attacks on the immigrant rights movement and let cities end collaboration with ICE," Brandon Beckett said.

Beckett is the vice president of TIRA.

Delilah Pierre, a member of the Tallahassee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, also pushed back on state leaders.

"Byron Donald and James Uthmeier should focus on Amendment 3 and feeding the people of Florida who are going to be suffering from a bill that they supported and put into place instead of focusing on the city of Tallahassee and our right to make a decision that's best for us," Pierre said.

Since ramp-ups in immigration law enforcement incidents since a 2025, TIRA Secretary Alonzo Garcia says the community is scared — a feeling he's seen firsthand.

"It's undermined public safety. It keeps community in fear,” Garcia said. “I have family members who are various statuses who just have changed their behaviors, have changed their ability. They've, you know, scaled back work. They've scaled back social outings.”

Garcia says Tuesday's response demonstrates solidarity with the city as it faces the decision next month.

"I think it would be a mistake for the state to remove duly elected officials from their positions from their positions when a lot of them just recently won re-election or election to higher posts,” Garcia said. “Regardless, we're going to stand behind the city commission to get the job done.”

Commissioners plan to reconsider the agreement at their Dec. 9 meeting.

Garcia says even if it ended, there's still more work for the group to help immigrants feel safe in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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