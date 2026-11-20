DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee city commissioners will discuss whether to end the city's law enforcement agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement — but state leaders are warning that the wrong move could put the city in violation of Florida law.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee weighs ending its ICE enforcement agreement as state leaders warn of legal consequences

The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance has pushed for the change, and Mayor Pro-Tem Jack Porter signaled support for the effort.

"I'm ready to move forward to exit the 287(g) agreement," Porter said during a city commission meeting Wednesday.

The response from the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, known as TIRA, reflected what the group described as hope after a long campaign.

“Almost two years of this fight, we've talked to so many people in neighborhoods, Latino people, Latino immigrants, and non-Latino immigrants who have just expressed fear and mistrust in our police force, and I think that that's valid," TIRA President Aedan Bennett said.

On Wednesday, TIRA demanded that the new city commission end the Tallahassee Police Department's 287(g) agreement, becoming an item that will be taken up at its Dec. 9 meeting.

The effort is now being challenged by the state.

Governor-Elect Byron Donalds posted to X in response, saying "Florida is not a sanctuary state, and as Governor, I will never let it become one. Florida cities must comply with federal and state laws - full stop."

Attorney General James Uthmeier also responded.

"Local governments around the state do have Florida law statutory obligations to engage in best efforts to support the federal government and its mission and there are penalties where they choose to do so without justification," Uthmeier said during Thursday's press conference in Orlando.

Porter wasn't available for an interview but sent me a statement in response.

"As a commissioner, it is my duty to carefully consider and understand our legal obligations, as well as the allocation of scarce local resources, especially given the passage of Amendment 3. We are assessing all options and while complying with the law, will make a decision about how to keep our community safe," Porter said.

To comply with state law, the City of Tallahassee entered the agreement. The agreement gives local law enforcement agencies the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the direction of ICE.

Under Florida Statute 908.11, only the sheriff or chief correctional officer operating a county detention facility must sign the agreement.

At the Tallahassee Police Department, only one officer is trained.

In 2025, Uthmeier warned non-compliant cities that the governor could remove elected officials from office.

The conversation gained new momentum after immigration enforcement presence at Chile and Chili's in September, after which the owners permanently closed its West Tennessee Street location. I confirmed the Tallahassee Police Department wasn't involved in this incident.

"We want to make it possible for sanctuary cities to exist in Florida, we want to make Tallahassee one, um, but we know that there's going to be a lot of fight to get to that point," Bennett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

