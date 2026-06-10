Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

HAPPENING TODAY: Tallahassee City Commission to discuss upcoming budget, property tax cut impacts, and more

The City Commission will host their budget workshop at 1:00 p.m. and the regular meeting at 3:00 p.m.
City Commission to discuss upcoming budget, property tax cut impacts, and more Wednesday
Maya Sargent
City Commission to discuss upcoming budget, property tax cut impacts, and more Wednesday
City Commission to discuss upcoming budget, property tax cut impacts, and more Wednesday
Posted

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee City Commission is set to discuss a variety of topics at Wednesday's budget workshop and regular meeting.

Firstly, the Commission will receive an update on the budget, which has been finalized for FY 2027. Per the agenda, the budget is set for $1.2 billion with a tentative FY27 millage rate of 4.4072. The City will vote on whether to approve the budget and set two public hearings for September 9, 2026, and September 23, 2026.

During the regular meeting at 3:00 p.m., the City will discuss several issues, including an update on the search for a new city manager, following current City Manager Reese Goad's recent resignation.

The City will also discuss annexing land for development. This area includes a large majority of the Lake Jackson Drainage Basin. The City Commission will decide whether to introduce this ordinance and annex the land. They will also authorize a public hearing for August 26th.
ABC 27 will be at these meetings and will bring you updates as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood