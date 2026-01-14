HAPPENING TODAY: City of Tallahassee to discuss next steps in sale of TMH to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee Commissioners are discussing potential next steps in the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University.

The potential sale has divided the community, with some community leaders in favor of the merger saying they're interested in a boost in specialized care in our area, reduced travel to other areas, and the potential economic boost that is expected to come from this deal.

Analysis from the City of Tallahassee said the deal is expected to inject over $3.6 billion into the economy and create over 900 jobs in the next 30 years. Per the MOU, FSU will invest $1.7 billion locally over the next 30 years.

ABC 27 has spoken with neighbors for and against the issue.

Wednesday, members of Frontline Pastors Action Council hosted a press conference to announce their support of the merger. ABC 27 spoke with Pastor Rudy Ferguson on Tuesday about his support. He said many in his congregation are excited that the merger is expected to reduce travel time by bringing specialists to the area.

"It will be great to minimize the travel for those who have chronic illnesses and sicknesses, who need to see specialists in particular having to go to Gainesville, Shands, or having to go to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville," said Ferguson.

While other community leaders, like Dr. Bruce Strouble, with Tallahassee ALERT, said he still has concerns and believes there has been a lack of community engagement.

"What we're still hearing from constituents is why do we need to transfer ownership?" said Strouble. "That is a surrender of any leverage and then what happens if FSU owns everything? How do we protect ourselves from state intervention? How do we protect ourselves if FSU is just not doing a good job?"

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox hosted a town hall Monday evening to answer questions. Strouble said he would like to see at least five more of these before a vote is taken.

Strouble said a good outcome for Wednesday's Commission meeting would be the Commission deciding to delay the process. Ferguson said he hopes the vote will pass Wednesday so steps can be taken to bring specialized care here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

