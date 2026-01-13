Community opinion divided ahead of potential vote to progress sale of TMH to FSU

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's Commission meeting is set to discuss potential next steps to sell TMH from the City to FSU.



Community members have been divided on the subject since discussions about the sale were announced.

Some say they are in support in hopes of the deal bringing more specialists to the City, others say they are still worried about the pace of the merger and say they still have questions.

Watch the video below to hear from community members ahead of the decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether to take another step closer toward the sale of TMH to FSU is set to be discussed at Wednesday's Commission meeting, that will authorize the City to develop the final MOU to sell the hospital. I'm Maya Sargent, your Downtown neighborhood news reporter, breaking down how community members feel ahead of the decision and concerns some still have.

Wednesday could see another step forward for the sale of TMH from the City to FSU. The agenda details City Commissioners will discuss whether to authorize progressing the merger.

The City has said FSU will invest $1.7 billion locally over the next 30 years.

They're projecting an economic boost of over $3.6 billion, creating over 900 jobs over the next 30 years.

The potential sale has divided the community.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson of New Birth Tabernacle of Praise said he firmly supports FSU acquiring TMH along with his colleagues on the Frontline Pastors Action Council.

Ferguson said residents of the 32304 zip code said the biggest barrier to healthcare is transportation. His support is in hopes of bringing more specialists to the area.

"It will be great to minimize the travel for those who have chronic illnesses and sicknesses, who need to see specialists in particular having to go to Gainesville, Shands, or having to go to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville," said Ferguson.

Ferguson added right now, these trips drain the wallets of vulnerable community members.

"The barriers of transportation, the loss of wages, having to pick up and go and stay a long times and having to leave the family and other children and other family members behind," said Ferguson.

Yet, other community members, like Dr. Bruce Strouble with community group Tallahassee ALERT said they're still wary of the deal.

"What we're still hearing from constituents is why do we need to transfer ownership?" said Strouble. "That is a surrender of any leverage and then what happens if FSU owns everything? How do we protect ourselves from state intervention? How do we protect ourselves if FSU is just not doing a good job?"

Strouble is also calling for more town hall meetings.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox held one Monday night but Strouble said he does not believe there was enough advance notice.

"Adequate community engagement must be intentional," said Strouble. "That means the city has to come out of city hall, go into communities, not just one isolated event; it would need to be a series of events."

Next steps — if City Commissioners vote in favor of the sale Wednedsay, the City will draw up the final MOU and will have a final public hearing on March 11 at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the item.

