HAPPENING NOW: City Commissioners host third and final public hearing on TMH-FSU sale, vote expected

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioners are hosting the third and final public hearing on the sale of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare from the City to Florida State University.

City Commissioners are set to vote on the sale of the hospital. This decision comes after a year of debate and discussion since the issue was first raised at a Commission meeting in March 2025.

Since then, many groups have spoken out about the sale, including Tallahassee ALERT and the NAACP. Their concerns have included the speed of the deal, access to indigent care, and, most recently, the automatic transfer deadline of April 1.

Per City records, the contract does state that charity care will remain for emergency situations. The NAACP has said they want this care expanded beyond emergency situations.

Florida State students and faculty, local pastors, as well as City officials, including Mayor John Dailey, Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, and Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson, have shared their support of the deal.

That has also included the City's Chamber of Commerce.

Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce Letter of Support

Per the Transfer of Assets Agreement, the city will receive $109 million in 30 annual payments of approximately $3.63 million each, running from 2026 through 2055. In addition, FSU is committing to spend at least $250 million in two separate buckets: $100 million toward facility upgrades at TMH, and $150 million toward clinical faculty, research, and academic operations — all by December 31, 2034.

The Office of Economic Vitality has identified the economic impact of the TMH-FSU merger as over $3.64 billion over the 30 years, with the creation of over 900 jobs.

