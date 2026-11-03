DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As Tallahassee records at least four more shootings since the Perry Street mass shooting, the two candidates for City Commission Seat 3 share how they would reduce gun violence.

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Candidates for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 outline plans to curb rising gun violence

Tallahassee has seen at least four more shootings since the Perry Street mass shooting, and the two candidates for City Commission Seat 3 are detailing how they plan to reduce gun violence.

P.J. Perez said he knows people who have been victimized by gun violence. He said his experience in the classroom helped shape his approach to prevention, including after-school programs that connect students with the arts and trades.

"We also need to make sure that we're working together as law enforcement as well to get more community policing out there. I've seen this in neighborhoods where it has paid dividends, where you have a stronger relationship between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Instead of it being adversarial, it should be supportive," Perez said.

Perez also wants the city to address housing affordability and invest in neighborhoods. He said instability and a lack of investment can contribute to crime.

These conversations follow the Perry Street mass shooting, where 11 people were shot during FAMU's homecoming weekend. Days later, a man was shot multiple times at Magnolia Terrace Apartments.

Tom Derzypolski said reducing the violence will take the city, churches, nonprofits and community leaders working together. He wants more support for youth programs and community centers.

"So we need the city commission to prioritize some of these youth programs, some of these community centers. And we've also got to keep them open into the evening. We need to collaborate with our university partners at TSC and FAMU and FSU to bring in mentors and students that are wanting to, you know, make a good job, but also contribute to the community," Derzypolski said.

Both candidates say investing in young people should be part of the response to gun violence.

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