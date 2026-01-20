Calls for an independent investigation two years after $1 million in taxpayer dollars goes missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former Mayor of Tallahassee is calling for an independent investigation into missing taxpayer dollars.

The missing $1 million was reported missing back in 2024. The Tallahassee Police Department was looking into how the money was stolen.

Two years later, officials are calling for answers.

Dot Inman Johnson held a press conference to share they have submitted paperwork to the FBI to ask for an independent investigation.

ABC 27 contacted the City for an update into the investigation, which referred us to the Tallahassee Police Department. In a statement Tuesday, they said,

"Currently, the investigation remains open and active. Due to the ongoing nature of the case, we are limited in the amount of information we can share; however, the matter continues to be thoroughly reviewed. We will provide updates when it is appropriate and consistent with the integrity of the investigation."

ABC 27 also contacted the United States Secret Service to see if they are still assisting with the investigation. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said they would get back to us with any update they have related to the case.

Back in March 28, 2024 the Tallahassee Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit received a report from the City of Tallahassee stating more than a million in city funds had been stolen from an outside source.

Johnson says she's submitted paperwork Tuesday to the FBI requesting an investigation.

Johnson says this isn't the first time money has been stolen from the city within a five-year period.

