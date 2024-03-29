TPD: $1million reported stolen from City of Tallahassee funds

The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a fraud investigation in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.

March 28, TPD’s Financial Crimes Unit received a report from the City of Tallahassee disclosing more than a million dollars in City funds had been stolen from an outside source.

TPD takes any allegations of fraudulent activity seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate them thoroughly. Detectives are working diligently with the Secret Service to recover the City’s funds and ensure justice is secured in this case.

TPD reminds you to report fraudulent activity online at Talgov.com/police [talgov.com] or by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an open and active investigation.