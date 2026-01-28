WCSO Senior Watch gives neighbors peace of mind knowing someone will always be there for them

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Senior Watch Program through the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is a resource for neighbors to receive wellness checks, connect with other resources in the area, or just have a nice conversation.



There are about 85-100 participants in the program that only started a year ago.

This is a resource to help neighbors 60 years and older, living alone or with limited support, and individuals who are at risk due to medical, mobility, or other conditions.

Watch the video below to learn more about this resource and how neighbors feel about it as an option.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From wellness checks to just having a simple conversation about your day, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to providing our seniors with what they need.

"They learn who we are, where we live, and if they can help in any way, and that makes us feel so much more secure," said neighbor Barbara Norberto, a participant in the program.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

Participants in the senior watch program told me that this is a great resource and gives them peace of mind.

"It's important to have this because there's a lot of our seniors who don't have families, and we're somebody that fills in for the family part of it," explained Lieutenant Tom Mallon. "They can call us any hour of the day, and we can make something happen for them or help them out in a situation."

The sheriff's office started this program just over a year ago because Sheriff Miller saw they were providing many resources for our youth, but not for our seniors. With their program, they didn't just want to make calls; they wanted to do home visits and more.

The team can even connect them with resources they need to continue to live safely and independently.

"There's a lot of our seniors that need a ramp on their home, and we're working with a company now that's going to start building ramps for us. It's going to be free, no cost to us, no cost to the community," said Lt. Mallon.

Lt. Mallon even told us how one time they helped rearrange a living room for one of the participants.

Participants I spoke to love having this resource, and shared their favorite memories.

I asked them, "So what is your favorite memory with the sheriff's office through this program?"

"My biggest memory is watching them come and check on us at night. I enjoy that. I enjoy them coming over here and communicating with us at the center. That is very respectful," said Norberto.

"Oh, you know, I think it's like a police station they're coming down the here, and they watch over, and everybody keep it straight and a happy talk, we joke and then a happy. And I think wonderful," said Keiko Stull, a participant in the program.

They enjoy the camaraderie from the visits; however, it also gives them and loved ones peace of mind knowing someone will be there to make sure they are alright.

Capt. Brett Surace says that recently, there was a case where the team came to visit one of the participants and found them in a dire need of medical assistance.

"I truly don't think that a delay without this home visit, that person would probably be in their condition or with us today if it wasn't for that home visit," explained Capt. Surace. "They convinced them to get medical care immediately and connected them with long-term services, which is going to help change the trajectory of their life going forward. I truly believe that."

Capt. Surace and Lt. Mallon are excited to see this program grow so they can continue helping neighbors in our communities.

If you or your loved one would benefit from this program, you can contact the sheriff's office community and youth relations and service division at the numbers or emails listed here.

850-745-7269

850-745-7122

bsavary@wcso.org

tmallon@wcso.org

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, ABC27

