Wakulla High School, Wakulla Giving Hands partners together to support our neighbors in more ways than one

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla High School and Wakulla Giving Hands' first-ever Empty Bowl fundraiser was a way to help our community fight hunger while giving students a way to put their skills to the test.



Over $11,000 was raised for this event.

Art, Music, and Culinary students at the high school took what they learned in class and hosted the event on Thursday evening.

Watch the video below to learn more about how this event is helping the community in more ways than one.

Wakulla High School and Wakulla Giving Hands partners together to support our neighbors in more ways than one

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over $11,000.

That's how much the first-ever empty bowl fundraiser raised to help our community. I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville Neighborhood Reporter.

While the proceeds will go to help the community, the high school students at the event got a chance to cultivate skills to help with their future.

Performing live music, designing home-made bowls and advertising, and making a variety of hot soups for a cold winter day. That's how students got to utilize skills they've learned in class for the first ever empty bowl fundraiser.

While they've been preparing and practicing their craft over the past few weeks for this, Emi Haynie says that it's the skills outside of the actual cooking that's prepared her to continue her family's business.

"Definitely time management because you have to work and be on time and know what to do," said Emi Haynie, a student at Wakulla High School. "Especially if you want to go into this business or any other type of business, you definitely have to have that, time management."

The empty bowl fundraiser was put together as a way to help support Wakulla Giving Hands mission and programs at the high school. Marcia Mathis with Wakulla Giving Hands said that the need for food has grown over the past year.

"In 2024, we actually helped about 124,000 people get food. They were deprived of food. In 2025, we increased it to almost 400,000," explained Marcia Mathis, WGH Vice President. "So that's the need for folks that are hungry. So many kids are they're part of that 400,000, and so there's just a real need for some help."

So having fundraisers like this helps fight hunger in our neighborhoods. Students who participated also told me they were happy to give back in this way.

Wakulla Giving Hands says that the money will go to getting the food they serve to our neighborhoods. They hope to do the fundraiser again every year, as it was a great success.

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.