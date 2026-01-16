Wakulla County Christian Coalition to host annual MLK Day Celebration

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Christian coalition will host their annual celebration and breakfast to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.



The celebration will begin at the MLK monument by the courthouse.

The event will include music, speakers, and a community breakfast.

The Wakulla County Christian Coalition is hosting an event to remember one of the most well-known civil rights activists right here in Crawfordville.

"It's not just a Black thing. It's a community thing. That's what's so important. Dr. King wanted to bring people together," said Robert Manning with the Wakulla County Christian Coalition.

Robert Manning says this celebration is a way to bring the community together, just like Dr. King did during the Civil Rights Movement.

He says they want to make sure the memory of him will never get lost as the generations go on.

"It's refreshing to me because I can remember the struggle. You know, I come up through the civil rights era, and I understand that, you know, folks fought, some died, you know, to give us this opportunity. So I just thought it wasn't wrong of me to try to do some little part, you know, to instill in my grandkids one thing: the importance of, you know, having a purpose and working toward it."

The celebration will start at the courthouse with songs and a short program.

One of the speakers will be local Novella Franklin.

Then everyone will go to the Palavar Tree Theater for their annual breakfast.

The celebration kicks off here at the MLK monument at the courthouse at 9 am on Monday.

In Crawfordville Serena Davanzo ABC27.

