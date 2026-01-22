Wakulla County 4-H students working to prevent substance abuse in teens

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — An upcoming program created by Wakulla County 4-H students will help students discuss the dangers and signs of substance abuse with their peers.



Members of the Wakulla County 4-H FLOW program are organizing this project meant for teens.

The students can talk and learn from their peers about substance abuse.

Watch the video below to learn more about the upcoming program and how it could help local youth.

Wakulla County 4H students prepare a program to help prevent substance abuse in teens

Studies show that positive peer connectedness includes being able to count on friends and being accepted by peers, among other things, and that's why Wakulla County 4H students felt that was the way to help prevent substance abuse issues in their peers.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

4-H FLOW students are preparing a "Prevention before Intervention" program to help open these conversations.

"It's basically a teen town hall, for teens and peer-to-peer, basically, so teens talking to teens about drug and substance abuse in our county," said Emily Zack.

According to the project's leader, Emily Zack, this program will work by bringing in trained professionals to help educate students about substance abuse.

Then, the students will go into peer groups and discuss things amongst themselves to have open conversations.

Zack says that this project came about because she felt it was important to educate people her age.

"We're at the age where, you know, we're kind of experimenting. We're like, okay, like we're out. We're in high school, and there's so many different people who, you know, we can be influenced by," explained Zack. "And like, I don't know, we're just kind of stepping into adulthood, and so we're exposed to a lot more. And so I think it's good to know."

According to a survey conducted by the Florida Department of Children and Families, alcohol continues to be the most commonly used drug among students.

Students working on the project had heard their peers in schools talking about their use and wanted to help address that. So designing this program was their way to do that.

FLOW's president, Caden Gray, says that having these conversations with others your age helps make teens comfortable.

"It's better. Because when you're talking to an adult, you know, you don't want to say the wrong thing, and they get the wrong reaction," explained Gray. "You know, if you're talking to teen, you feel a little more comfortable and like it's a more stable area of talking."

Zack says she's excited to see how this program goes when it happens on April 25th.

You can stay up to date on 4H's Facebook for details on the location and other events.

In Crawfordville, Serena Davanzo, abc27.

