COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — TSC proposes a $30 application fee and $10 transcript fee. A board vote is set for Aug. 17.

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Tallahassee State College proposes application and transcript fees to offset administrative costs

Applying to Tallahassee State College or requesting a transcript could soon cost more under a new proposal from college leaders.

TSC is proposing a $30 application fee for new students and a $10 administrative fee for official transcript requests. College leaders say the fees would help cover administrative costs and bring TSC more in line with other schools across the Florida College System.

Dual enrollment students and applicants with demonstrated financial need would be exempt from the application fee.

Students would still pay the existing third-party transcript processing cost under the proposal, but the college says the new $10 fee would help offset the cost of maintaining student records.

According to TSC, most Florida state colleges already charge similar fees, with 23 of the state's 28 colleges charging an application fee and 20 charging an administrative fee for official transcripts.

The proposed fees are not final. They will go before the TSC District Board of Trustees for a vote during its Aug. 17 meeting.

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