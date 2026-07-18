COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Close to 60 artists from North Florida are showcasing new work at TSC's Fine Art Gallery in partnership with Artist League of the Big Bend, through Aug. 28.

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Tallahassee State College gallery exhibit aims to bring joy during difficult times

Close to 60 new pieces from artists across North Florida now fill the Tallahassee State College Fine Art Gallery, all centered around one simple idea: Reflecting Light in Dark Times.

The exhibit features paintings, photography, sculptures, mixed media, and found-object creations, with every artist telling stories through their own creative style.

Barbra Cohenour, curator of the Fine Art Gallery at TSC, said the exhibit is meant to remind visitors that joy is still possible, even when the world feels heavy.

"I just hope they walk out our front door feeling good. You know there are things happening in our world today that sometimes depress us and make us not feel so good but it's always good to be reminded of the greatest things that are around us, the great art," Cohenour said.

She said the limited time people have makes it all the more important to appreciate what surrounds them.

"You know we only get so many days and I think we should make the best of all of them and the best way is to appreciate what we have and what we're doing," Cohenour said.

Maryliz Tippin-Moody, president of the Artist League of the Big Bend of Florida and a participating artist, said art has a unique ability to heal and connect people.

"I think art is therapeutic, people do it cause they have to and then they rediscover it and I have a class at the senior center that ranges from 8 to 12 people and it's like a safe space to create and it's mixed media and it's open and every one in there does something different it's just fun," Tippin-Moody said.

For organizers, the goal goes beyond showcasing talent. They want to create a space where people can slow down, connect, and leave feeling more hopeful.

Carole Fiore, a fiber artist and award winner in the exhibit, said having a dedicated place to display work is what makes the experience meaningful for artists.

"You make art because it's enjoyable, but the biggest thing is you want to communicate something and you can't communicate unless people see it so having a place to display our art a place that respects our art is fabulous," Fiore said.

The exhibit remains on display through August 28, and organizers say they hope visitors don't just admire the artwork — they find a piece that speaks to them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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