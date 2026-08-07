COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Packs 4 Success returns August 8th at Hotel Duval with free backpacks, supplies, haircuts, and heart screenings for students ages 10 to 25.

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Tallahassee back-to-school drive offers free supplies and heart screenings for students Saturday

The Packs 4 Success Back-to-School Drive runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Families can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies, additional classroom supplies, free haircuts and hairstyles, community resources, and games and activities. All items are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This year's event adds heart screenings for students ages 10 to 25 through the nonprofit Who We Play For. The EKG screenings are designed to help detect undiagnosed heart conditions before they become life-threatening. Screenings cost $20, or are free with a grant option.

Under the Second Chance Act, every high school student-athlete in Florida is now required to receive a medical evaluation, including an EKG scan, before they are eligible to participate in school-sanctioned sports.

Organizers say the goal is to help students head back to school with both the supplies they need and the opportunity to catch potential heart issues early.

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