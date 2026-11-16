COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — For many college students, paying for housing can be one of the biggest financial challenges.

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Southern Scholarship Foundation earns $100K Bank of America grant to boost rent-free student housing

But for students like Melanie Santana, the Southern Scholarship Foundation is helping remove that burden.

"It's been a big, big relief. Like I can't emphasize it enough. Without it, I probably won't make it to grad school or even finish undergrad," Santana said.

The foundation provides rent-free housing to students who demonstrate academic success and financial need. It currently serves 470 students across 26 homes statewide.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of college room and board is over $14,000 per year.

Now, a $100,000 grant from Bank of America will help improve another part of students' college experience. The money will go toward renovating the foundation's Pearl Tyner Study Hall, which has not been updated since it was built in the late 1980s.

"It'll bring everybody from the all houses together because all of us really use it all the time, and we're all looking forward to it," Jaden Juarez said.

The grant comes after Bank of America named the foundation its 2026 recipient of the Neighborhood Builder Award.

But for students, the foundation offers more than just a place to live or study. It also gives them a community to lean on throughout their college years.

"Truly just added so much more, I guess, fulfillment to my life as a student also as a person to be part of such a great community. So SSF to me is just a second home, a second family," Santana said.

The grant was presented Sunday during the foundation's annual potluck and graduation recognition ceremony.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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