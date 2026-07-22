COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Seminole Boosters has listed 58,100 square feet of CollegeTown commercial space for sale, with proposals due Aug. 21 and a target closing date before year's end.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Seminole Boosters puts CollegeTown commercial space up for sale, neighbors weigh in on what comes next

Seminole Boosters has begun the process of selling approximately 58,000 square feet of CollegeTown's commercial space, raising questions about the future of one of Tallahassee's most recognized gathering places.

The sale does not include the apartment buildings or parking garages. Buyers will be selected through an invitation-to-negotiate process, with sale proposals due Aug. 21. Negotiations are expected to begin later that month, and the target closing date is before the end of the year.

While nothing changes immediately, a future owner could make decisions about the property's direction over time as leases expire. The sale documents do not require a future owner to preserve the district exactly as it exists today.

On Tuesday, I spoke with several businesses in CollegeTown. Some said they weren't aware the property was being marketed for sale, while others declined to comment.

Jonas Clingerman, an FSU alum and neighbor, said many in the community were caught off guard by the news.

"Not many people even knew that the Seminole Boosters actually owned this property and so knowing that they're selling it kind of gives hope for you know what's going on with the program also just in general who they sell it to you know that's gonna be a big determinant on you know the culture of this place you know cause this is the heart you know we have our block party right over there all right on Madison Street. They block it off for everything, and really, you know we could take a really cool direction with it. You can have fun with it. You know maybe it's a little refresher that people need," Clingerman said.

Clingerman reflected on how the area has already transformed over the years.

"I've seen it before, like the stadium and urban enclave where they were just neighborhoods, Mosley Street for those that know, and then I've see developed in the point where it's like this, and you know you can barely see the sun sometimes," Clingerman said.

Mike Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicab, said the business community is prepared to adjust to whatever changes come.

"It's gonna be a quick little adaptation once it sells, but I think we're all resilient in the area and can adapt like we have been over the last 10 years with different things like tornadoes hurricanes ice storms Covid first of all so we all adapt from that from that but I mean it's another notch on the on the board at this point just trying to figure out what to do once we figure out what that means for us in the area," Goldstein said.

Seminole Boosters has said it is looking for a buyer that shares its long-term vision for CollegeTown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.